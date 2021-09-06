Nigeria: Tega Evicted From BBNaija 6

Big Brother Naija housemate, Tega, in the 'Shine Ya Eye' edition, has become the first housemate to been evicted from the house in the September 5, eviction night.

The eviction night promises to have more housemates exit the house as announced by the show anchor, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, who noted on Sunday night, that the eviction show would be a 'kingsize'.

Tega who displayed an excited mood, said being in the housemate for six weeks made her miss her husband, her young son, mother and family members.

When quizzed by Ebuka on her affair with another housemate, Boma, she said, "My affair with Boma was a script we played and we hope the viewers enjoyed it. My husband is a bad guy and he understands the game."

Speaking further on what awaits her after exiting the show, the mother of one said, "I am going to push my business, 'Tega Detox' and venture into Nollywood."