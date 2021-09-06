Guinea Soldiers Claim They've Staged a Successful Coup

Alpha Condé, President of the Republic of Guinea, addresses the high-level segment of the International Ebola Recovery Conference at the United Nations in July, 2015.

Conakry — Updated September 05, 2021 06:35 PM - Members of the Guinea military staged an apparent coup Sunday, declaring on national television that they had arrested President Alpha Conde, dissolved the country’s constitution, and sealed off land and air borders.

The junta later announced a nationwide curfew, Agence France Press reported.

Conde’s whereabouts Sunday was not immediately clear. AFP reported that it had received a video of Conde, wearing a wrinkled shirt and jeans and sitting on a couch surrounded by soldiers. When asked by a soldier in the video whether he has been harmed in any way, Conde does not respond.

In October, the president won a third term in office after amending the constitution to allow him to run again. The controversial election sparked violent protests throughout the country.

Army Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, a former French legionnaire, appeared on national television Sunday, draped in the Guinea flag.

"We have dissolved government and institutions," Doumbouya said. "We call our brothers in arms to join the people."

Doumbouya cited mismanagement of the government as a reason for his actions. He calls his group of soldiers the National Rally and Development Committee (CNRD).

CNRD said on state television later Sunday that all governors had been replaced by military leaders, but that all outgoing ministers were invited to a meeting Monday at parliament.

"Any failure to attend will be considered as a rebellion against the CNRD," the group said in a statement.

Fighting was reported earlier Sunday in Conakry, but following the announcement on television, many took to the streets to celebrate what they believed to be a successful coup.

International groups were quick to condemn the unrest in Guinea.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Guinea Governance Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

“I strongly condemn any takeover of the government by force of the gun and call for the immediate release of President Alpha Conde,” United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres wrote on Twitter.

I am personally following the situation in Guinea very closely. I strongly condemn any takeover of the government by force of the gun and call for the immediate release of President Alpha Conde.— António Guterres (@antonioguterres) September 5, 2021

ECOWAS Chairman and Ghana President Nana Akuffo-Addo condemned what he called an “attempted coup” in a statement released Sunday, calling for the unconditional release of Conde.

France also condemned the “attempted seizure of power by force” and called for Conde’s release, a Foreign Ministry statement said.

African Union leaders called on the body’s Peace and Security Council to meet urgently to discuss the situation.

Some information in this report came from AP, Reuters and AFP