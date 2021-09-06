Nigeria: Killings By Armed Non-State Actors Reduced Across Nigeria Last Week

At least 66 people were killed by non-state actors in various attacks across the country in the previous week.

Although extra-judicial killings by armed non-state actors continued in some Nigerian states last week, the number of victims reduced significantly compared to the previous week.

Unlike the previous week (August 22 to 28), when at least 66 people were killed by non-state actors in various attacks across the country, a review of media reports show that about six people were killed last week (August 29 to September 4).

In the previous week, in Plateau State alone, at least 36 persons were killed in a communal crisis. Another 14 were killed by bandits in Katsina State while an armed gang killed a police officer and six civilians in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

The causes of the killings vary and include communal clashes, ethnoreligious crises, bandits attacks, Boko Haram attacks and attacks by separatists.

Virtually all parts of Nigeria are currently battling one form or another of violent crimes including killings and kidnappings.

President Muhammadu Buhari came into office in 2015 on the strength of his promise to tackle insecurity, fight corruption and improve the economy.

Under the preceding administration, thousands of people, particularly in the North-east region, were killed by terrorists.

With less than two years to the end of his tenure, Mr Buhari has failed to stop the killings. He and the security agencies seem to be overwhelmed by the situation as abductions and killings are on the rise in the country.

Here is a list of attacks by non-state actors that led to the deaths this week. These figures were compiled mainly from newspaper reports and some incidents may have been missed either because they were unreported or during the compilation.

North-west

Two killed in Zamfara

Bandits said to be angry over the closure of weekly markets by the Zamfara State Government last Sunday killed a local government official and a businesswoman in the state.

Umaru Moriki, an engineer and director of works at Kaura Namoda Local Government Area, and Rumba Jengeru, a popular local businesswoman, were killed when the outlaws opened fire on travellers on the Kaura Namoda - Moriki -Shinkafi road.

A former sole administrator of Shinkafi Local Government Area was also caught in the shooting but escaped with minor injuries, a source told PREMIUM TIMES.

Mohammed Usman, a resident of the area, said he attended the burial of Mrs Jengeru at Shinkafi town's main cemetery.

"Three people were killed, the other person was in a commercial vehicle while the works director was in his own vehicle when the bandits started shooting at moving vehicles," Mr Usman said.

The third death mentioned by Mr Usman could not be substantiated and thus omitted from the tally in this report.

Senator's son killed in Kaduna

The eldest son of a serving senator, Abdulkarim Na'Allah, was killed in his room by unidentified gunmen at his residence in Malami, GRA, in Kaduna State.

The father of the deceased, Bala Na'Allah, is the senator representing Kebbi South Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

The police spokesperson in Kaduna State, Mohammed Jalige, confirmed that the deceased, 36, was a pilot. He was tied in his room and strangled while his vehicle was taken away by the assailants.

He said the remains of the deceased had been buried on Sunday evening at Unguwan Sarki cemetery in Kaduna.

South-south

One in Edo

A younger brother to political activist and Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore, was on Saturday shot dead by suspected kidnappers near Okada, a town in Edo State.

Mr Sowore said his brother, Olajide Sowore, was on his way from Igbinedion University in Edo State, where he was studying Pharmacy, when he was shot by the assailants.

"They snuffed out the life (of) yet another real human being. Rest In Power, 'Dr. Mamiye'" Mr Sowore said in a statement, adding that, "this act in itself will not delay their day of justice."

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has

The reasons for his assassination has yet to be verified. The remains of the deceased was left at the scene for several hours.

North-east

Gunmen on Saturday attacked the Burshin Fulani area of Bauchi metropolis and killed one person and left another injured.

The state police spokesperson, Ahmed Wakil, who confirmed the incident to NAN, said the gunmen stormed the community in the early hours of the day and unleashed terror on the residents.

The police spokesperson said the number of the gunmen could not be ascertained as of the time of the report.

"Gunmen attacked Burshin Fulani village and killed one, Abubakar Muhammad, a senior staff of the Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi.

"He was shot on the neck and died on the spot. Policemen who rushed to the scene evacuated the victim to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi, where he was certified dead.

"Our patrol team stationed at the polytechnic gate on hearing gunshots from the direction at about 4:000 am quickly rushed to the area, on sighting the light of the patrol van the gunmen fled.

"The deceased came out to rescue his children who were struggling with some people at the gate, and immediately he emerged, they shot him," he said.

Mr Wakil also quoted the Commissioner of Police, Sylvester Alabi, as ordering the police to go after the gunmen and bring them to justice.

"Our men are going after them now and very soon, they will get to them," the police said.