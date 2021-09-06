Nigeria: Baby Mama Saga - Embrace Polygamy, Marry Pero - - Adamu Garba Advises 2Baba

"This woman has three children, two sons, and a daughter. So automatically, she is a wife. If not for negligence from his own side, Pero should have been his first wife then Annie can be the second wife."

A former presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, has waded into the baby mama saga and crisis rocking the marriage of superstar singer Innocent '2baba' Idibia and his wife, Annie.

Trouble began on Friday after Mrs Idibia openly accused her husband, of sharing the same house with his baby mama, Pero Adeniyi.

In a now-deleted Instagram story post, she claimed that the singer "slept under the same roof" with Ms Adeniyi and the children (Adeniyi bore him) when they vacationed in Disneyland, U.S.

The politician waded into the Idibia family feud on Saturday night in a one-minute, 27 seconds video, which he posted on his Instagram handle.

Mr Garba, a 2019 presidential aspirant on the platform of the APC, began his video by saying that although he is a politician, he is interested in issues like this because it concerns an international superstar like 2baba.

Polygamy

Mr Garba, who is married to two wives, said: "I will like to advise him to tow our path of polygamy. There is no reason why you have a wife, I can't call her a baby mama with all due respect. This woman has three children, two sons, and a daughter. So automatically, she is a wife. His oldest children are with this Pero lady. If not for negligence from his own side, Pero should have been his first wife then Annie can be the second wife.

"To the best of my knowledge, the best solution for 2face now is to quickly accelerate the process of bringing Pero as a wife into the family and she can't be the first wife but as of right, she should be the first wife. You can't have her and call her a baby mama

"Women traditionally without polygamy you cant keep them. That's why people like us have two and we are thinking of having the third and the fourth one," he said.

He also advised the singer to embrace polygamy as an Idoma man and bring all the women he fathered children with into his home as wives.

He said: "2face should marry Pero and bring her into the family and then you see the perfect stability from Annie's side. She will never come online again to rant. 2face should bring all his baby mamas especially Pero who has shown maturity all these years into the house."

The businessman and polygamy advocate has always spoken about the benefits of polygamy on social media.

Not too long ago, he took to Twitter to reveal what monogamists are 'missing'. He has also shared photos of his two wives and six children with his fans on social media.

The politician has also revealed that he needs more wives even though he has two already because women bring more wealth, more stability, and more blessings.