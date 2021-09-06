Nigeria: She Cheated, I've Evidence - Tonto Dikeh's Ex-Lover Reacts to Break Up

"I would be releasing evidence on how aunty cheated right from the very start of our relationship when she went to Lagos to open her legs like Lekki toll gate.."

Prince Kpokpogri, the ex-lover of controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has alleged that she cheated on him with another man during their short-lived affair.

Kpokpogri, who is also the chairman of the Anti-Corruption and Integrity Forum, was unveiled by Dikeh on the occasion of his birthday on June 27.

Mr Kpokpogri, who is popularly called the prince of Niger Delta, described his ex-lover as "Helen of Troy" and promised to share evidence to back his allegations.

He has also begun befriending Dikeh's 'enemies' including Bobrisky and her ex-husband, Churchill Adekunle.

"We dated for barely three months and it was more less a living hell! So much has happened in such little time that I overlooked for the sake of the so-called relationship and my sanity.

"However, I would be releasing evidence on how aunty cheated right from the very start of our relationship when she went to Lagos to open her legs like Lekki toll gate and how she cried and begged for a second chance and even threatened to commit suicide if I didn't forgive her," he said.

More allegations

Kpokpogri also stated that the mother-of-one is the kind of woman that has always found a way to bring down any man who has been with her.

"As a publisher, a businessman and for the sake of clarity for the timid followers, I dare politicians or anyone at all bold enough to come out with evidence of blackmail of any sort or kind showing hush-money paid and for what he or she was blackmailing for or forever remain silent!

"As for cutie juice, you can keep dishing out your BS to gain traffic along with your so-called gistlover abi na gistidiot, I don't even know!".

He also advised other Nigerian men to steer clear of Dikeh else they will suffer a similar fate like him.

"Nigerian men, they are coming for you all with the same pattern (once you are close enough to her, your downfall is plotted and executed in association with bloggers).

"The recent revelation shows we all need to be wary of "Helen of Troy". It glaring who had an ulterior motive all along as exposed by her partners in crime.

He said he had to speak up to prevent a recurrence with a "potential, future victim."

Dikeh, friend react

Dikeh got emotional after her friend, Mayor Blessing, expressed displeasure over her breakup with Kpokpogri.

Mr Blessing, who describes himself as a politician, said he was the one who convinced Dikeh to go ahead with the relationship.

He also added that there is more to the current issue, and people should not be deceived by what they see online.

The politician said the actress went into the relationship with an open heart and she does not "deserve this emotional blackmail."

Reacting to this, Dikeh, in a post shared on her Instagram page wrote, "You have always told me I have a brother in you. Thanks for always being truthful to me. yourself and your conscience. Reading your Instagram story brought tears to my eyes... You are a rare gem. God's love and light always.

"God keep Good people in a position to tell your story. No one is ever a mistake in your journey, I celebrate you".

Audio file

The once happy relationship crashed after a viral voice note and a phone call between Kpokpogri and a socialite was leaked online by a notorious Instagram gossip blogger.

In the audio file believed to be the voice of the politician, he was overheard bad-mouthing the actress and complaining about her behaviour and addiction.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Some days after the audio was leaked the actress in an "appreciation post" thanked the gist blogger and also confirmed the collapse of her relationship with Kpokpogri.

"God bless you @gistlovers_blog1. May your generation be blessed. May the works of your hands be blessed. May all your dreams come true. May you not look for people to fight for you when you need help..

"May your heart desires be reality.

May God bless you for letting him use you to rescue/Save me. I AM SUPER GRATEFUL. Now I am a fan."

In the thick of their hot romance, Dikeh's fans pleaded with her to take their affair off Instagram and celebrate each other privately.

In no time, their 'enemies' and gossip blogs went digging for dirt and in no time, they unearthed a leaked voice call which insiders say finally ended the once-promising relationship.