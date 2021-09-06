South Africa: Paroled - Jacob Zuma to Serve Rest of Jail Sentence in 'System of Community Corrections'

GCIS/Flickr
Former president Jacob Zuma (file photo).
5 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Rebecca Pitt

Jailed former president Jacob Zuma (79) has been placed on medical parole, the Department of Correctional Services announced on Sunday, 5 September.

Jacob Zuma's parole placement comes after the department received a medical report from the former president, according to a statement released by the Department of Correctional Services.

"Medical parole placement for Mr Zuma means that he will complete the remainder of the sentence in the system of community corrections, whereby he must comply with a specific set of conditions and will be subjected to supervision until his sentence expires," it states.

In the department's statement "system of community corrections" refers to two alternatives to imprisonment in line with South African law, being correctional supervision and parole.

The news of Zuma's medical parole comes after he was taken to hospital for "medical observation" in August.

He had been given a 15-month jail term for contempt of court on 29 June 2021 after refusing to testify before the Zondo Commission of inquiry into State Capture.

While Zuma's "medical observations" are shrouded in mystery, the former president's ailment have allegedly worsened since he began his sentence at the Escourt Correctional Services in KwaZulu-Natal.

On the account of his undisclosed ailment, Zuma's...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X