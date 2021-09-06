South Africa: Paroled - Jacob Zuma to Serve Rest of Jail Sentence in 'System of Community Corrections'

analysis

Jailed former president Jacob Zuma (79) has been placed on medical parole, the Department of Correctional Services announced on Sunday, 5 September.

Jacob Zuma's parole placement comes after the department received a medical report from the former president, according to a statement released by the Department of Correctional Services.

"Medical parole placement for Mr Zuma means that he will complete the remainder of the sentence in the system of community corrections, whereby he must comply with a specific set of conditions and will be subjected to supervision until his sentence expires," it states.

In the department's statement "system of community corrections" refers to two alternatives to imprisonment in line with South African law, being correctional supervision and parole.

The news of Zuma's medical parole comes after he was taken to hospital for "medical observation" in August.

He had been given a 15-month jail term for contempt of court on 29 June 2021 after refusing to testify before the Zondo Commission of inquiry into State Capture.

While Zuma's "medical observations" are shrouded in mystery, the former president's ailment have allegedly worsened since he began his sentence at the Escourt Correctional Services in KwaZulu-Natal.

On the account of his undisclosed ailment, Zuma's...