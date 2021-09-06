Guinea's President Alpha Condé Apparently Toppled in Coup

Guinea's President Alpha Condé appears to have been toppled in a military coup on Sunday and is being held by rebel soldiers. But Condé's government has denied the government has fallen and it's not clear if it intends to fight back.

Images of a dishevelled Guinea President Alpha Condé in the custody of dissident soldiers have been widely circulated on social media. The rebels, under the command of Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, head of a special forces unit, have also taken control of the national broadcaster, both events suggesting the coup is all but a fait accompli.

After hours of gunfire around the presidential palace and a nearby hotel in the capital, Conakry, earlier on Sunday, Doumbouya said in a broadcast that Condé was in the custody of his military forces which had seized control of the country, dissolved its government and sealed the borders.

"The personalisation of political life is over. We will no longer entrust politics to one man....

