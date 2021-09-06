Guinea: On the Military Seizure of Power in Guinea

Alpha Condé, President of the Republic of Guinea, addresses the high-level segment of the International Ebola Recovery Conference at the United Nations in July, 2015.
5 September 2021
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document By Ned Price, Department Spokesperson

The United States condemns today's events in Conakry.

Violence and any extra-constitutional measures will only erode Guinea's prospects for peace, stability, and prosperity. These actions could limit the ability of the United States and Guinea's other international partners to support the country as it navigates a path toward national unity and a brighter future for the Guinean people.

We urge all parties to forego violence and any efforts not supported by the Constitution and stand by the rule of law. We reiterate our encouragement of a process of national dialogue to address concerns sustainably and transparently to enable a peaceful and democratic way forward for Guinea to realize its full potential.

