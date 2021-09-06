Nigeria: Fans React As Tega, Boma, Two Others Evicted From #BBNaija Show

The Kingsize eviction night in the BBNAIJA reality Tv show has seen four housemates leave the house in one night.

The four housemates evicted are Tega, Michael, Peace and Boma.

They left after Yerins, Beatrice, Niyi, JMK, Sammie, Maria, Kayvee, Arin, and Princess.

The highpoint of the Sunday's show was the reactions that greeted the evictions of two love interest, Boma and Tega.

Tega, had in an interview with the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, said the intimate affairs she had were scripted, noting that she missed her husband and her son.

Tega's husband waiting for Boma outside the house #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/5AHnS89mkH

-- Four-eyed Edo Boy™ (@Alex_Houseof308) September 5, 2021

Ebuka: "You and Boma were more than just friends"

Tega: "It's the script we decided to act, hope you guys enjoyed it"

Sorry oo, Kemi Adetiba lite.#Bbnaija

-- Alhaji Beardless Smallie👳🏽‍♀️💦🇨🇦 (@SMiTHiE___) September 5, 2021

