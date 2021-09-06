Nigeria: Buhari's Cabinet Reshuffle - a Misplaced Priority or Political Witchhunt?

opinion

Misplacement of priority has been the driving force, steering affairs of our political officers. In most often times decisions taken by the so-called politicians are mainly for the purpose of protecting their political interest - their selfish inordinate desires to return to political offices is what galvanizes them to create an atmosphere and quenched their dim-witted thirst, vigorously.

It was on Wednesday 1st September, 2021 that President Muhammadu Buhari, while presiding the Federal Eexecutive Council meeting, announced the sack of two cabinet ministers and the reshuffle of the cabinet. This move, he said, is significant a review to "identify and strengthen weak areas, close gaps, build cohesion and synergy in governance, manage the economy and improve the delivery of public goods to Nigerians."

Well, the regular folks may wonder why the government couldn't resuscitate the security structure since insecurity is bedevilling the states of the nation.

Recently, the government of Zamfara State announced a ban on markets as a result of banditry vexing the state. Also, Sokoto State Government followed suit by announcing the same ban on markets. This is the sad reality of our situation in the North-West where kidnappers have audacity to demand ransom from the less-privileged without fear or favour and with little or no effort by security forces responsible to detect and curb the kidnappers.

If the president wants to strengthen weak areas, close gaps, build cohesion and synergy in governance and manage the economy as he said, then it is important he confronts frontally the hydra-headed octopus of insecurity and pervasive inflation being experienced in the country, because there are many areas that need attention the more. Otherwise, this stride can be seen as misplacement of priority.

May Nigeria succeed.

Isma'il Alkasim writes from Garki, Jigawa State