Nigeria: How APC Inaugurated Two Parallel Ward Executives in Ogun

The two factions had held parallel congresses across the 236 wards of the State on July 31.

Following the All Progressives Congress (APC) ward congresses in Ogun State, two factions of ward executives across the state have since emerged.

Findings show that while a faction of the executives is loyal to Governor Dapo Abiodun, the other faction is loyal to his predecessor, Ibikunle Amosun. The two factions inaugurated their executives on Thursday and Friday respectively.

This followed the directive of the national leadership of the APC that those elected at the recent ward congresses be inaugurated across the nation, in preparation for the local government congress scheduled for September 4.

On Thursday, loyalists of Governor Abiodun gathered at the Mitros Hall, Ibara, Abeokuta, to inaugurate their ward executive officers.

However, supporters of former governor Amosun, on Friday, converged on the Senatorial office of the Ogun Central Senator at Leme in Abeokuta for the inauguration of their ward excos.

None of the two factions swore in their executives at the state party secretariat.

Our correspondent reports that two sitting senators, Tolu Odebiyi (Ogun West) and Lekan Mustapha (Ogun East), were present at the inauguration ceremony held by the Amosun group.

Nigerian's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Sarafa Ishola; House of Representatives member, Kola Lawal; Ogun APC former Chairman, Derin Adebiyi and others APC leaders were also sighted at the inauguration of the Amosun group.

Investigations showed that none of the factions have made the list of the elected officers ratified by the APC national body Public.

But, former APC Chairman, Mr Adebiyi said, "We have submitted our results and they have approved it. We are the authentic (sic)."

Also, Mr Lawal told hundreds of Mr Amosun's loyalists at the gathering not to be misled.

"We are the ones in Abuja. We know what is happening over there. Don't allow anybody to mislead you," Mr Lawal said.

'No two congresses in the state'

When asked if he was worried about the latest development in Ogun APC, the publicity secretary of the APC caretaker committee in the state, Tunde Oladunjoye, stressed that there were no two congresses held in the state.

He added that no other executive emerged asides the one conducted by the national committee saddled with the same duty.

"It is only left for journalists to investigate and for me to correct the impression that there was a parallel congress because as far as we are concerned, there is no parallel executives," he said.

"Congresses are done by the National headquarters, it has not been recorded anywhere that the state or anyone conducts a congress and the one done in Ogun is no exception and and the committee sent from Abuja did not split when they got to Ogun state, neither did the national headquarters sent two committees to Ogun state."

He also noted that the national headquarters committee in charge of the exercise has "ratified a single list".

"The Chairman of the committee sent was saying it that he has the compendium of the names of the executive members and anything cut short of that is null and void.

"Many of them in the said faction have left the party for APM and they are yet to return to the party fully, some of them have returned at the ward level but many of them in the faction are yet to return.

"Meanwhile, the other inauguration was not done at the party secretariat but was done at Senator Ibikunle Amosun's senatorial office, when did that become the party secretariat?"

The former Chairman of the party in the state, Derin Adebiyi and the publicity secretary, Wole Elegbede, who were seen at the Amosun's group inauguration event, could not be reached for comments.

Phone calls and text messages sent to them were not responded to.