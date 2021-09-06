Nigeria: Banditry - Telecom in Zamfara Shut Down, Blackout Looms in Kaduna, Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina, Niger

Zamfara State is in total telecommunications blackout after telecom operators in the country complied totally to Federal Government's order to shut down all activities in the state.

The order, which came late Friday night, was barely six months after Federal Government also declared Zamfara a 'no fly zone'.

The latest order, according to Federal Government sources, is in a renewed effort to fight banditry and other forms of insecurity in Zamfara.

Sunday Vanguard correspondents, who tried to contact the Government House, Gusau, ministries and parastatals in the state met a brick wall as their calls couldn't register in any network.

Operators who spoke in confidence, yesterday, said they had to comply following government's seriousness over the directive.

The Federal Government, through the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, wrote to all telecommunication operators in the country to stop extending services to Zamfara and environs, effective Friday, September 03, 2021.

The tone of the letter, signed by the Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission, Prof Umar Danbatta and addressed to the Chief Executives of all the telecom operators in the country, signifies that neighboring states to Zamfara like Sokoto, Kebbi, Niger, Kaduna and Katsina, among others, may be affected by the telecom black-out, considering that signal to or from a telecom tower in Zamfara could extend services up to 45 miles away.

The latest development comes on the heels of similar directive by Governor Bello Matawalle who, last week, announced the closure of all weekly markets in the state as part of measures to address the worsening security situation in the state.