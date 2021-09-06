Tanzania Targets 672,000 Tonnes of Sugar Per Annum

TANZANIA is set to double the production of sugar to 672,000 tonnes annually as the East African State strategizes on how to tackle the deficit of the sweet crystallizable materials.

This was said by the Chief Government Spokesperson Gerson Msigwa at a weekly press conference held in Dodoma on Saturday as he added that the state was determined to produce 305,000 tonnes more per year in the next three years.

Currently, Tanzania produces a total of 367,000 tonnes of Sugar per year as annual demand stands at 420,000 tonnes.

"The government has entered an agreement with the sugar company owners to double the production," he told reporters.