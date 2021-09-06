Tanzania Targets 672,000 Tonnes of Sugar Per Annum

4 September 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

TANZANIA is set to double the production of sugar to 672,000 tonnes annually as the East African State strategizes on how to tackle the deficit of the sweet crystallizable materials.

This was said by the Chief Government Spokesperson Gerson Msigwa at a weekly press conference held in Dodoma on Saturday as he added that the state was determined to produce 305,000 tonnes more per year in the next three years.

Currently, Tanzania produces a total of 367,000 tonnes of Sugar per year as annual demand stands at 420,000 tonnes.

"The government has entered an agreement with the sugar company owners to double the production," he told reporters.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X