Namibia Arrive in Togo for Crucial Match

THE Tafel Lager Brave Warriors hit the ground running in Lome, ahead of their second 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Togo on Sunday at the Stade de Kégué, 18h00, Namibian time.

Namibia drew their opening Group H game against Congo 1-1 in Johannesburg on Thursday and count themselves unlucky to have not taken all three points.

"We need to pick ourselves up in the shortest possible time and forget about the setback of not winning our first group match. We also lost a key player in a key department, but we nevertheless march on," coach Bobby Samaria said.

First choice goalkeeper Virgil Vries missed the Congo encounter due to health protocols, with Lodyt Kazapua starting in goal and the next day Max Mbaeva joined the team en route to Togo.

"We welcome Max Mbaeva to the team and we are grateful that Golden Arrows released him on very short notice to replace a player who was ruled out of our first game due to health protocols," Samaria said.

The team had a run-out on the beach upon arrival in Lome and will have their only full training session at the match venue on Saturday afternoon.

"Togo presents another challenge and we need to prepare to deal with their height in standard match situations, such as set-pieces. Having lost their first game away to Senegal we are sure they have the appetite not to want to lose for a second consecutive time but this time playing at home."

25 Tafel Lager Brave Warriors in Togo:

Goalkeepers: Kamaijanda Ndisiro, Loydt Kazapua and Maximilian Mbaeva.

Defenders: Riaan Hanamub, Ivan Kamberipa, Ananias Gebhardt, Larry Horaeb, Teberius Lombard, Aprocius Petrus, Denzil Haoseb, Charles Hambira.

Midfielders: Dynamo Fredericks, Alfeus Handura, Wangu Gome, Deon Hotto, Absalom Iimbondi, Wesley Katjiteo, Marcel Papama, Prins Tjiueza and Willy Stephanus.

Forwards: Elmo Kambindu, Issaskar Gurirab, Peter Shalulile, Joslin Kamatuka, Benson Shilongo. - nfa.org.na