Tanzania: Mwakinyo Commends Tanzanians' Backing

AFTER retaining his African Boxing Union (ABU) super welterweight championship, pugilist Hassan Mwakinyo thanked Tanzanians for their prayers which he said enabled him to emerge a victor.

The Ubungo Plaza boxing arena in Dar es Salaam on Friday night exploded with celebrations when the country's top boxer overran his Namibian counterpart Julius Indongo to continue being on top of the game.

It was just in the fourth round when the Tanga- based boxer diffused his opponent on knockout (KO) thereby once again putting Tanzania on the world map in the professional boxing.

Immediately after the good fight, Mwakinyo said he was happy to pass the test over his colleague insisting that it was not easy to accomplish the mission.

"Firstly, let me thank God for his mercy because I was waiting for this opportunity for a long time. I also thank my family especially my mother Fatma Hassan for her huge support.

"I extend my gratitude to all Tanzanians for including me in their prayers as such, this victory is for all of them who in one way or the other wished me well," he said.

He added that on the day, he showed Tanzanians the difference between a boxer and a professional boxer saying his opponent was not easy to beat as many people anticipated.

On his part, Indongo refused to have been beaten while insisting that he was not hit by the punch and that he was going to keenly take a look at the review.

"I feel like it was a one side fight because I do not think I was beaten as such, I was not even hit by the punch," said the Namibian boxer after the tense bout.

Before the clash, Mwakinyo was placed 24th out of 1,516 super welterweight boxers in the world while Indongo was rated 40th out of 1,686 light-weight boxers in the world.

Again, prior to the fight, records reviewed that Mwakinyo had won 19 fights out of 21 battles he fought losing two whereas Indongo had won 23 fights out of 26 bouts he competed.