Tanzania: Biashara United Pick Mkapa Arena for CAF Ties

BIASHARA United have confirmed that all their CAF Confederation Cup home matches will be played at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam and not CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza as earlier stated.

The Mara-based football giants will begin their maiden Confederation Cup mission away against FC Dikhil of Djibout on September 10th, 11th or 12th and they will soon begin the trip heading to the battlefield.

But, speaking yesterday, the club's General Secretary Haji Mtete said the decision to shift the venue was recommended by the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) as such; they had to adhere to them.

"Initially, we picked Kirumba Stadium to host all our home games but with the changes, we will now play them at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

"We have slightly been affected by CAF decision because we already pitched camp and started preparations at CCM Kirumba venue in Mwanza but, as a team, we are always ready to relocate anytime," he said.

He added: "We can play anywhere and at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, it is not a new arena for us because we know it very well and have played there several times in the top flight league."

According to him, the team is all set to play in the confederation cup and that coach Patrick Odhiambo has put his squad in place capable to compete with any opponents who come on their path.

"Psychologically, players are ready and the management has done its task to ensure that the team travels without encountering problems. We are just waiting on the travelling day to depart," he narrated.

Though they were quiet in the elapsed transfer window, pundits still believe that Biashara United can still go far in the competition and stamp a big mark for the pride of the country.

Aside from not signing new players, the nicknamed 'border soldiers' did not also play enough friendly games to keep the team in good shape but as they say, in a game of football, anything can happen.

Biashara United were among the best performing teams in the Mainland Premier League last season no wonder they managed to end the campaign on fourth slot to win the privilege of flying high national colours.