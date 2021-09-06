Tanzania: Govt Must Throw Its Weight Around Loss, Theft of Drugs

AS the government throws its weight around the construction of health facilities and classrooms across the country loss of drugs is the matter that is still haunting the nation.

Recently, Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Dr Doroth Gwajima announced to the public that the government was exploring the possibility of coming up with an Information and Communication Technology system to track medicine supply and dispensation chain in public health facilities.

According to the minister, the system would help to track the dispensing of medicines by health service providers in public facilities and curb loss of medicines in its hospitals.

The system, which will integrate all health facilities and hospitals up to the national level to cope with the ICT advances, will enable leaders to see everything from where they are and address challenges facing people, thus curbing medicine loss which has been the main challenge. Experts say loss of medicines can be categorised into three forms.

The first is what is called Pilferage of medicines which involves stealing of things of smaller or cheaper value. In this context pilferage of medicines involves stealing of medicines of smaller value.

The second form of loss of medicines occurs through theft which involves stealing of something of value belonging to another person, institution or organisation.

In this context theft of medicines is stealing of medicines of or small or high value. The third form of loss of medicines involves diverting drugs, a concept that involves transfer of any legally prescribed controlled substance from the individual for whom it was prescribed to another person for any illicit use. In our country all the three forms of loss of drugs exist.

Our system of handling all phases of medicines from procurement, storage to delivering, needs holistic, well planned, safe systems to stop the theft of medicines in health care organisation.

Through finding root cause; theft of medicines is a strategic sort of problem. Strategic planning is needed to implement a robust system to stop stealing of medicines. Stakeholders must take responsibility to participate at forefront of the issue, at financial front and security front to make the execution of plan, a reality.

Theft of medicines is a sensitive issue and cancerous to patients' safety and credibility to health care organisation; commitment from higher level to solve the issue is a prerequisite to eliminate the issue completely.

Theft of medicines is global in nature; all over globe developing and developed countries are suffering huge economic loss, and compromised patients' care and safety in the hands of theft of medicines issue.