Tanzania: PM Reiterates Govt Commitment to Improve Healthcare Delivery

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has reiterated the government's commitment to improve healthcare delivery system from the grassroots in the country.

Premier Majaliwa said this yesterday in Narungombe Ward, Ruangwa District in Lindi Region, after participating in an exercise to clean up the site where the government will build a health centre. He worked with residents in the area.

He said the government has disbursed 500m/- for the construction of the facility, which will serve the residents of Nangurugai, Machang'nja, Chikwale, Chiundu, Liuguru, Itumbi, Nkoma villages and some parts of Chunyu areas.

"The centre will have a laboratory, a mother and child wards, including an operating room. There will be a special area for pre-mature babies and there will be a building for minor and major surgeries," he said.

He added, "The sixth phase government is committed to improving the healthcare delivery system from grassroots. Once the construction is complete, the government will provide 250mil/- for purchasing equipment for the centre."

The Premier instructed Narungombe Village Chairperson, Rashidi Omari Chijuni, to form a committee to oversee the construction of the centre to make sure it is completed on time.

Speaking on behalf of the elders of Narungombe Village, Mzee Selemani thanked the sixth phase government for fulfilling their commitment to build the Narungombe health centre.

The villagers expressed their gratitude to President Samia Suluhu Hassan for deciding to allocate funds for the construction of the centre, saying it will reduce the burden of travelling long distances to seek health care services.

Initially, the Premier reviewed progress of construction of the Runali Cooperative Warehouse and later inspected the progress of the construction of Ruangwa District Council Offices.

As the government introduced mobile money transaction levy, the 63bn/- collected will construct 220 health centres in all wards countrywide.

According to Minister for Finance and Planning, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba, 22.5bn/- has already been sent to the Presidents' Office, Regional Administration and Local Government (PORALG) ministry for the construction of 90 health centres, the ministry was processing transactions of an additional 15bn/- for construction of the health facilities.

Speaking recently in Mpanda District, Katavi Region, Mr Majaliwa said 250m/- has been distributed to each project to be implemented in the needy Local Government Authorities (LGAs) for commencement of the projects that aim at improving provision of health services in remote areas.

He assured that the government would supervise spending of the money for it to serve the intended purpose and that no single cent will be embezzled.

The PM said the government is implementing a strategy that will provide LGAs with enough health centres as part of its continued efforts to upgrade health service delivery across the country.

Presenting the 2020/2022 budget in parliament, PORALG Minister Ummy Mwalimu said priorities set are for improving the provision of basic health services, whereby it plans to spend 60.5bn/- to construct 121 new health centres and spend the other 129bn/- to complete construction of 52 health centres in local government authorities.

According to the minister, the next financial year would also see the completion of construction of councils' hospitals in 68 councils with the planned allocation of 55.7bn/-, the project of constructing these hospitals started in the year 2018/19, including the Uhuru Hospital in Chamwino District, Dodoma Region.

She said the government will embark on building 28 new hospitals in councils that do not have hospitals, with 14bn/- allocated for that purpose.