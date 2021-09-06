Tanzania: Samatta Back to Bolster Stars

TAIFA Stars have received a timely boost following the arrival of skipper Mbwana Samatta and the striker has already joined his colleagues at the camp.

The country's envoys are heading for the battlefield against Madagascar in their second 2022 World Cup Qualifiers match at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday.

Their recent 1-1 stalemate against Democratic Republic of Congo was a fairly good result as they just need to pocket maximum three points in their up next duel to stand on a nice path towards qualification.

Samatta missed the DR Congo encounter as he was reportedly finalising his transfer deal from Turkish side Fenerbahce to Royal Antwerp of Belgium, which was successfully completed.

He is therefore set to retain the captaincy armband from the team's veteran defender Erasto Nyoni who took the commanding role during the Taifa Stars match against DR Congo at TP Mazembe Stadium in Lubumbashi.

In his latest remarks, Taifa Stars Head Coach Kim Poulsen said the next match against Madagascar will be different but insisted that they will use well the five days of preparations in order to claim positive results.

"I hope the fans will turn up to support the team and this is the x-factor that we get supporters to be behind the team and I am sure we can put up a brilliant performance," said him.

Commenting on the past match versus DR Congo, Poulsen narrated that it was a tough away game playing against the highest ranking side in their group with most of their players trading in Europe.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I was very satisfied with the way we played. I think in the beginning of the game, they did not have much respect for Taifa Stars but when the match moved on, they started to give us respect.

"We made one mistake and they scored...I liked the way my players responded because after the goal, we started to play much better and create nice chances. After ten minutes, the score was 1-1," said him.

Taifa Stars had to trail from one goal down to claim the crucial away one point thanks to the brilliance of Waydad Casablanca's striker Simon Msuva who fired a long range missile to flatten the curve within the opening 45 minutes.

As it stands in group J, Benin are the top-placed with 3 points jointly followed by DR Congo and Taifa Stars who have one point while at the bottom of the table there are Madagascar who are point-less.

A win to Taifa Stars on Tuesday will take them to four points which will be an added advantage as they do not want to let this world cup qualifying opportunity fade away.