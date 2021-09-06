Tanzania: Cecafa Samia Cup - It's Queens Vs Vihiga Semis

TANZANIAN envoys in CECAFA Samia Cup tournament, Simba Queens will meet hosts Vihiga Queens in one of the two semifinal matches at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi.

Simba Queens qualified for the semis in the tournament that also serves as CAF Champions Women League Qualifiers as group A leaders after collecting seven points and superior goal average of +13.

Their closest challengers, Uganda Lady Doves finished second with +8 goal average. Both Simba Queens and Lady Doves have qualified for the semifinal.

Simba Queens' opponents Vihiga Queens with 6 points, finished second behind leaders Ethiopia Commercial Bank who reaped maximum 9 points.

Simba Queens began their championship campaign with a comfortable 4-1 win over Buyenzi PVP before they were forced to a barren draw by Lady Doves in their second group A game.

Their third game against FAD of Djibout saw Simba Queens claiming a huge 10-0 victory with Flavine Mawete Musolo and Oppah Clement each netting a hat-trick.

Eight clubs participated in this year's tournament. The teams are Vihiga Queens (Kenya), PVP (Burundi), FAD (Djibout), Lady Doves (Uganda), Simba Queens (Tanzania), New Generation (Zanzibar), Yei Joint Stars (South Sudan), CBE (Ethiopia).

The teams were pooled into two groups with Group A comprising of PVP, FAD, Lady Doves, and Simba Queens while New Generation, Yei Joint Stars, CBE, and Vihiga Queens make up Group B.