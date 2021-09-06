Tanzania: Azam See Success in Preseason Camp

AZAM have described their preseason camp they pitched in Zambia as successful ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup game against Somalia's Horseed at Azam Complex between September 10th to 12th.

The two sides will meet again in the reverse leg a week later whereby the winner in the two-legged showdown will cruise into the next round of the contest.

George Lwandamina's brigade completed their camp in style on Friday after producing a 1-0 win against Zesco United in their last friendly match they had while in the foreign territory.

Speaking after the game, the club's Information Officer Thabit Zakaria said coach Lwandamina has insisted that they still need to sharpen the team to make it competitive enough than it is now.

"I spoke with him (coach) who said he did not fully get what he wanted since some of the players are with their national teams as such, the required chemistry is yet to be found," Zakaria said.

He added that the Zambian trainer has therefore ruled out any possibilities of playing another friendly match in between before facing their confederation cup opponents saying he will use the remaining period to sort out problems within the squad.

Commenting about the match itself, Zakaria said it was tough considering the fact that Zesco are a good team who have recently won the Community Shield title of Zambia league.

"They play attractive football and have sharp strikers but we showed resilience against them and I can say each department of our team was on full throttle especially the defensive area which was led by our newly signed Yvan Mballa from Cameroon," he said.

Moreover, he pointed out that the target for Azam was not to win the series of friendly games they faced but rather to assess the progress of their team prior to the upcoming competitive matches.

The Chamazi based outfits were among the top teams which were busy during the concluded transfer market snatching players from different parts of the continent to boost their side.

With the good signings they accomplished, Azam have already been deemed as among the key title contenders in the coming season as they will be trying to clinch the title for the second time in the club's history.