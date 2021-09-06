Kenya: NSL - Vihiga Bullets Promoted to FKF-PL, Police in Playoff

Vihiga Bullets have qualified for next season's Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) after finishing second as the Betika National Super League season ended Sunday.

The western region team secured a 2-0 win over Kibera Black Stars at Bukhungu Stadium to end on 64 points from 37 matches and grab the second automatic promotion slot after champions Talanta.

Vihiga Bullets tactician Edward Manoa promised to retain most of the current players as they plan for life in the top-flight

"I'm happy we came from behind in the first leg to earn this opportunity. Many thanks to everyone that contributed," said the former AFC Leopards coach.

Winners Talanta earned three points from a walk over on Sunday after Sony Sugar failed to honour their last match at GEMS Cambridge in Karen. They finished on 72 points.

Kenya Police beat Migori Youth 2-1 away in Migori to finish third and secure a promotion/relegation playoff tie against Vihiga United, who finished 16th in the recently concluded FKF-PL.

FC Talanta were on Sunday handed the winners' trophy from league sponsors Betika. In Migori, a composed Kenya Police came from a goal down to beat the hosts at Awendo Stadium.

Police finished third on the log with 64 points, same as Vihiga Bullets, who managed the second position by virtue of goal difference.

Ernest Oyugi gave the hosts the lead on the 39 minute and the score-line remained the same going into the break.

Twelve minutes after resumption, Arvin Odoyo equalised for the visitors before David Oluoch added the second goal in the 70th minute.

Migori Youth team manager Shem Wema attributed their poor performance during the season to the stoppages caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We were fighting relegation during the start of the second leg, but basically we have tried to bridge the gap indicating that the league was tight," he said after the match.

Migori finished 13th on the league table standings with 44 points.

On his side, Kenya Police's experienced tactician John Bobby Ogolla said that they capitalised on their opponent's laxity to secure the win.

"The officials were okay despite a few errors committed by the center referee since he denied us a clear penalty in the second half. However, the game had a lot of pressure and everyone was fighting to secure a point" he noted.