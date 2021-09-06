Kenya Morans Coach Liz Mills Feted for Making History At Afrobasket

Kigali — Kenya Morans coach Liz Mills was Sunday recognised by Fiba for being the first woman to lead a team at the AfroBasket Championship.

The Australian was feted with a golden ball as the continental competition came to an end at the Kigali Arena with Tunisia retaining their title after a 78-75 win over Ivory Coast.

She took over the coaching mantle at Kenyan Morans in February and guided them to a return to the AfroBasket tourney after a 28-year absence.

In Kigali, Kenya made it to the quarterfinal qualification stage where they were edged out by the debutants South Sudan 60-58. Morans recorded three losses and one victory- against Mali in their pool matches.

"The glass ceiling of female coaches working with men's national teams has been shattered, thanks to Coach Liz Mills. She has become the first woman to coach a team at a men's continental championship," statement by Fiba read.

According to the statement, Mills has become a role model for many young girls and women both in Africa and globally.