Nigeria: 2023 - APC Presidential Candidate Support Group Emerges in Kano

Kano — A group with plans to support the 2023 presidential candidate that will emerge under the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, called the 2023 Incoming President Support Organisation, IPSO, has emerged in Kano with a Diaspora office in Germany.

The National Coordinator of the group, also a leading politician in Kano, Alhaji Tajo Muhammadu Nagoda, told newsmen on Sunday that it was the need for unity and harmony among Nigerians that necessitated the formation of the group in support of any presidential candidate of APC to bring about the required synergy for development and progress of Nigeria.

He said: "The current situation in Nigeria has made it necessary to create a platform that will imbibe unity and harmony among Nigerians irrespective of their tribe or region to support the presidential candidate that may emerge under the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC.

"We want it to be such that we mobilise people to think and act as Nigerians first and bring down other sentiments and considerations.

"This is necessary for the development of not only democracy in the country but also the country as a whole.

"This platform was founded by a patriotic Nigerian in the Diaspora, Chief Awolola Murtala Olabanji, who is our Chief Executive and currently in Germany heading our office and activities.

"This tells you we have a widespread reach, not only in Nigeria where we have coordinators in all the 36 states, but also in the Diaspora where our leader is bringing Nigerians together to show support based on democracy to any person that emerges as presidential candidate under the APC.

"Already the National Working Committee has since started working and I am the National Chairman."

He explained further that they trust working with the leader of the group, Chief Awolola as this will bring progress in their activities being an experienced and committed politician even in Germany.

"This idea is from our leader Chief Awolola Murtala Olabanji, a committed politician and a patriotic Nigerian.

"He wants to see Nigerians think Nigeria first and create a serene situation that will allow for development and progress of democracy and the country at large," he added.

He called on Nigerians not to lose hope in the country as things will not be the same forever.

"We are all Nigerians and are gifted with all that it takes to develop and join the league of developed nations.

"We should not lose hope in our country because things will not remain the way they are forever.

"We should double our commitment and place our country first as we have no other country than Nigeria," Tajo Muhammad Nagoda declared.

