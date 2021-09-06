Liberia: Palm Spring Manager Not Wanted

3 September 2021
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

The management of Palm Spring Resort wishes to inform the public that its manger, Mr. Najib Kamal is not in any dubious deal nor is he a wanted person.

Moreover, he has never defrauded any entity or the government of Liberia as reported in some media outlets.

The Inquirer Newspaper and The News News papers in their Tuesday, August 31, 2021 editions reported that the manager was wanted to face criminal charges due to some financial irregularities. That he owes the Liberian government as well as his betting license were not correct.

At no time has Mr. Kamal been wanted. As a person who manages a reputable entity, he has met up with all his financial obligations. The report which the paper alluded to from the General Auditing Commission has been clarified over a year ago and all necessary reconciliation were effected.

The Resort has all legal documents as required by law.

Up to date, Palm spring Resort which has invested over US$5M in the hospitality industry, has all its receipts and relevant documents.

The company believes in fair business practice as key hallmark and encourages clean competition.

Palm Spring Resort believes that such report was cleverly planted by some of its competitors who see his fast moving business as a challenge to their survival.

As a company with over twenty years of operating in Liberia, it has always upheld the spirit of good business practice in an open market. Currently, it is the largest single investment in the betting industry with such amount.

At the moment, PSR is aimed at expanding its operations to other parts of the country soon. It is also aimed at helping to buttress government's efforts in helping to reduce the unemployment rate.

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: Liberia

More From: New Republic

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X