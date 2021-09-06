Liberia: Palm Spring Manager Not Wanted

The management of Palm Spring Resort wishes to inform the public that its manger, Mr. Najib Kamal is not in any dubious deal nor is he a wanted person.

Moreover, he has never defrauded any entity or the government of Liberia as reported in some media outlets.

The Inquirer Newspaper and The News News papers in their Tuesday, August 31, 2021 editions reported that the manager was wanted to face criminal charges due to some financial irregularities. That he owes the Liberian government as well as his betting license were not correct.

At no time has Mr. Kamal been wanted. As a person who manages a reputable entity, he has met up with all his financial obligations. The report which the paper alluded to from the General Auditing Commission has been clarified over a year ago and all necessary reconciliation were effected.

The Resort has all legal documents as required by law.

Up to date, Palm spring Resort which has invested over US$5M in the hospitality industry, has all its receipts and relevant documents.

The company believes in fair business practice as key hallmark and encourages clean competition.

Palm Spring Resort believes that such report was cleverly planted by some of its competitors who see his fast moving business as a challenge to their survival.

As a company with over twenty years of operating in Liberia, it has always upheld the spirit of good business practice in an open market. Currently, it is the largest single investment in the betting industry with such amount.

At the moment, PSR is aimed at expanding its operations to other parts of the country soon. It is also aimed at helping to buttress government's efforts in helping to reduce the unemployment rate.