Egypt Reports 303 New Coronavirus Cases, 12 Deaths

The Health and Population Ministry said on Thursday that 303 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of those confirmed in Egypt since the beginning of the outbreak to 289,035.

In a statement, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said 12 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 16,755.

As many as 439 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 240,325 so far, the spokesman said.

MENA