Egypt Reports 303 New Coronavirus Cases, 12 Deaths

3 September 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Health and Population Ministry said on Thursday that 303 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of those confirmed in Egypt since the beginning of the outbreak to 289,035.

In a statement, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said 12 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 16,755.

As many as 439 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 240,325 so far, the spokesman said.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X