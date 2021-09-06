Somalia and Qatar FMs Hold Phone Conversation

1 September 2021
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)
By Omar Nor

The Somali Foreign Minister is making a phone call with the Deputy Prime Minister, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar.

Mogadishu, August 31, 2021-The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, His Excellency Mr Mohamed Abdulrazaq Mahmoud, made telephone contact with His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister of Qatar.

During which he discussed strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation between the two brotherly countries and the latest regional and international developments.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia of Qatar, which currently chairs the 155th regular session of the Council of the League of Arab States at the ministerial level, has introduced the Somalia file as a key item at the next ministerial meeting to discuss its political and security developments.

