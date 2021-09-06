Uganda/Kenya: 'Ghost' Cost Us Victory Against Uganda Due to Poor Selection

opinion

Harambee Stars coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee only has himself to blame for his failure to beat Uganda Cranes in their Group "E" 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier that ended in a barren draw last week.

Speaking to the media after the goalless draw at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, 'Ghost' was delighted with his squad's performance, but to many Kenyans, it was a lackluster one.

The result was not what most Kenyans expected, especially after the coach ignored several senior players while forming his team for the qualifiers.

Mulee said that Stars could not play better because the team consisted different players, yet Uganda retained most of their regulars.

I am not against young players like Richard Odada who was outstanding, but 'Ghost' made a mistake by leaving out top players like Joash Onyango, Brian Mandela, captain Victor Wanyama, Johanna Omollo Antony Akumu, Jesse Were and Ayub Timbe among others.

Currently, Wanyama is the most accomplished and prolific Kenyan player and his presence alone would have given the squad an edge over their opponents.

At Nyayo, Harambee Stars only mustered two shots on target in the entire game as the disjointed attack lacked the services of hungry players like of Timbe and Omollo.

'Ghost' has always gambled in his selection juts like he did when Harambee Stars was taking part in the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers where we could only manage a 1-1 draw at home against Comoros after coming from down, before losing 2-1 in the return match away.

In other crucial group matches under Mulee, Stars drew 1-1 against Togo in Nairobi before winning 2-1 away in a dead rubber match.

We finished third in the group, while Egypt and Comoros qualified on 12 and nine points respectively, and Togo came last on two points behind Harambee Stars on seven.

Against Uganda Cranes, 'Ghost' said his team played badly because several players were not available yet he had all the mandate to include them!

While Kenyans are tired of his inconsistencies and attitude towards senior players, he has himself to blame for deciding to call young players to face a formidable side.

Many Kenyans were even surprised when he became rude to the media during the post-match interviews.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) is badly to blame for our dismal performance in international matches for not putting the team in camp early enough.

The federation should reflect on what has gone wrong and how to eliminate that disappointment.