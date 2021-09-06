Malawi: Lotus Africa Limited Construct Roadblock for Police

Lotus Africa Limited has constructed and donated roadblock worth K 4 million to Karonga Police as one way of ending human trafficking and road accidents.

Speaking at the handover ceremony Thursday at Chiwondo in the area of Paramount Chief Kyungu, Police Commissioner for the North, Richard Luhanga thanked Lotus for the initiative saying it would go a long way in curbing issues of illegal immigrants and smuggling in the district.

"This has come at an opportune time and it has been strategically positioned at the right place, as such this roadblock will also help to promote security within the region since many people enter into the country using Songwe border," he said.

Luhanga said police and community members need to desist from aiding the illegal immigrants into the country saying the behaviour poses a threat to people's security.

Lotus Managing Director, Theo Keyter said they thought of constructing and donating the road block as one way of assisting the Police in their fight to end human trafficking that is slowly increasing in the country.

"Our donation to police is for the good cause as they are protecting people's lives and property," he said.

Group Village Head (GVH) Kishombe thanked Lotus Africa Limited for the initiative and has since promised that the community members would work hand in hand with the Police in making sure that the roadblock is free from vandalism.

Apart from the roadblock, Lotus Africa Limited has donated office furniture and a container which is used as an office at the roadblock.