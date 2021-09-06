Zimbabwe: Loga Works On Warriors Puzzle

Senior Sports Reporter

THE Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic does not need anyone to remind him of the gravity of the job on his hands as Zimbabwe go out in search of points against hosts Ethiopia to sustain the 2022 World Cup football campaign.

Zimbabwe started off the Group G marathon with a frustrating home draw against neighbours South Africa at the National Sports Stadium last Friday.

They play their second group game tomorrow against the Walia Ibex in Bahir Dar, a city that is approximately 550km north-west of the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.

Kick-off is 6pm.

The Warriors arrived in Bahir Dar yesterday and were expected to train in the afternoon. They will have the feel of the turf this evening.

The Zimbabwe delegation left Harare on Saturday and spent the night in Addis Ababa before they proceeded to their destination, which was an hour's flight from the Ethiopian capital.

"I can confirm the Warriors have arrived in Bahir Dar ahead of their World Cup qualifier against Ethiopia. They are in a very good mood, ready to go.

"They will be training this afternoon (yesterday) in preparation for the match," said ZIFA spokesperson, Xolisani Gwesela, who was part of the advance team that left Harare last week to prepare the travel and accommodation logistics for the Warriors.

Unfortunately, Zimbabwe got off to a slow start in this race. The Warriors were largely below par in the goalless draw against an experimental Bafana Bafana side on Friday afternoon and Loga has indicated that he would need to ring some changes.

Many things were not right with the Warriors' performances and Loga blamed it on the absence of a number of players from England, and defender Teenage Hadebe from the United States, after their clubs refused to release them because of the Covid-19 quarantine rules.

But Loga told journalists that he would still want to see more energy in the Warriors game tomorrow. He has even challenged some of his star players to bring the individual brilliance that was lacking against Bafana Bafana. Last Friday, the Warriors were frustrated at home after they turned up a disjointed unit. The usual match winners like Khama Billiat and skipper Knowledge Musona were largely anonymous while chief striker Tino Kadewere was a pale shadow of the French Ligue 1 star that he is.

Loga is still confident Zimbabwe will be able to pick up the pieces in Ethiopia and give his side the stimulus they need ahead of the crucial back-to-back Group G games against Ghana in their next World Cup assignment, early next month.

"Let's see who can play or not. It looks like Tino did not play (on Friday), that's for sure. Then some players didn't show me what I expected from them, that means we have to make a few changes for sure.

"The other option I am looking at in Ethiopia, I am expecting to push Khama and Musona in the front and then we have to put the other being fresh blood who can give us energy.

"That's what I am seeing, we must put some fresh energy, with some experience in the front. A player like Musona, if he can run less, I think he will give us more," said Loga.

Kadewere could have been given another chance but the forward looks highly improbable for selection after he was taken out with a thigh problem last Friday.

Warriors skipper Musona, also reckoned that the team needs to improve in a big way. They need more creativity, one shot on target, at home, was not good enough.

But it is always difficult to play away in Africa and Ethiopia could be a difficult opponent in their backyard despite the Antelopes getting their group stage off to a losing start.

They succumbed to a 1-0 away to Ghana in Cape Coast last Friday night. Reports indicate that the East Africans put in a fighting display in a difficult destination such as West Africa.

The Walia Ibex now hope that playing on home soil could bring a better result, with coach Wubetu Abate calling for aggression and pride from his charges.

"We must show our opponents that we are here to defend the honour of our jersey. Playing at home will inspire more fight and determination," he told SuperSport.