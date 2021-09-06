Zimbabwe: Giwa Lauds Black Rhinos Queens

Senior Sports Reporter

VETERAN women's football coach Langton Giwa says the good performance by Black Rhinos Queens in South Africa proves there is talent in the country.

The Zimbabwe representatives lost 0-3 to Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies in the final of the CAF Champions League COSAFA qualifier at King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban, South Africa, on Saturday.

But this was after a fine showing in which they charmed many and even surprised themselves as they reached the final on the back of little preparation.

Giwa said Black Rhinos Queens made a serious statement that the country was awash with talent in women's football which needs support from all stakeholders to ride high.

Queens and Mighty Warriors forward Rutendo "Madzimai" Makore was voted Player of the Tournament.

The Young Mighty Warriors coach, Giwa, who has a knack for junior development and is credited for developing a number of women's football players during his days at Mufakose Queens, hopes this achievement will be recognised.

"We have talent in Zimbabwe. We have gone for two years without playing football but they were able to compete well and reach the final," said Giwa.

He is optimistic that a number of players might secure foreign contracts after a fine showing at the inaugural CAF Champions League COSAFA qualifier in Durban.

Giwa has worked with a number of Black Rhinos Queens players during their formative years and is confident that some of them might land contracts.

Forwards Makore and Christabel Katona, midfielder Mavis Chirandu, on loan Correctional Queens' Marjoury Nyaumwe, veteran skipper Talent Mandaza and defender Eunice Chibanda were on fire as the army side beat Zambian, Botswana, and Namibian opposition en-route to the final.

"I am optimistic that four or five players will get contracts in South Africa or Europe," he said.

Giwa believes the continental club competition will go a long way in exposing talent.

"The tournament has opened doors for us because our league is not exposed to the outside world. So playing at such tournaments and shining will definitely benefit our players.

"We have talent. Our players did not even show that they had gone for two years without competitive football. They matched other teams that have been active. This gives us hope that with better preparations we can match the continent's best," he said.

Giwa also hopes that following the green light to resume sport, women's football will quickly mobilize themselves and return to action.

"We are just looking forward to resuming playing games and make up for the lost time. That is the only way to save talent which has not been utilised during the lockdown," he said.

With the Champions League going to be an annual event following its introduction this year, Giwa believes this is a huge incentive for clubs to invest more in women's leagues.

"The Champions League has come at a good time. It will increase the level of competition and quality of players at the clubs. Many clubs will fight to win the league title and play in the Champions League," said Giwa.

CAF recently said that from next year all the continental men's teams will only be licensed to compete in the African Safari if they have a women's team.

This development means some big teams such as Dynamos, CAPS United, Highlanders and FC Platinum that do not have women's sides will have to quickly set up the structures at their clubs.

CAF and FIFA have taken a serious approach to women's football. Other countries such as Morocco have caught on and are investing in ambitious long-term plans of developing thousands of girls and coaches at the grassroots level.