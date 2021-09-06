Zimbabwe: Bako Sizzles At Chestnut Park

Sports Editor

THERE was no stopping Zimbabwe's junior motocross champion rider Emmanuel Bako during round four of the 2021 South African Northern Regions Championship series at Chestnut Park in Gauteng on Saturday.

Bako (14) wagged his tail vigorously as he swept the board in the 85cc Pro Mini Class in which he won both heats convincingly to pick up the maximum 50 points and claimed the first step on the podium ahead of two young South African riders Trey Cox and Ryan Adler.

There were 12 riders in the 85cc Pro Mini Class.

According to reports from Pretoria, the focus was squarely on Bako who oozed class as he produced one of his best performances on the track in South Africa and was basically 20 seconds faster in both heats.

Bako took both hole shots and never looked back as he lapped most of the other competitors and the more he lapped them, the more he went faster to take the overall win at the business end of this one-day regional event much to the delight of his father and manager, Brighton.

"Ít was such an amazing race to watch for everyone as Emmanuel performed extremely well today. In Heat One, he crossed the checkered flag first and after a dominant second moto, took the moto win and the overall win. And we would like to thank his main sponsors Better Brands Jewellery, Fuchs Silkolene Zimbabwe, his trainer and coach Tyron Juul. We would also like to thank God for such a blessing and talent in the Bako family," Brighton told The Herald from Johannesburg after Saturday's race meeting at Chestnut Park.

Emmanuel, a Form 2 pupil at St. John's College in Harare, is expected to be back racing at Chestnut Park on September 18 when he takes part in the fifth round of the 2021 South African National Championship series.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On September 18, riders will return to the starting line for the fifth round of the 2021 South African Nationals after having failed to finish the fourth round at Pietermaritzburg's Thunder Valley on August 28.

Pietermaritzburg's Thunder Valley lived up to its name as treacherous conditions played havoc during round four of the South African National Championship series.

A major cold front hit KwaZulu Natal overnight to wreak havoc as extreme cold, driving rain and even sleet in each class tested competitors and officials to the limit in the first motos. The meeting was then abandoned and the second heats scratched as conditions deteriorated.

And the motocrossers, including Zimbabwe's Emmanuel Bako, won't have long to wait to get racing again following the disappointment of losing those second heats -- the next round is at Chestnut Park in Gauteng on September 18 before heading to Bloemfontein on October 23 and then it's back to Gauteng for the final round at Legends Motocross Park on November 20.

In fact, Saturday's race meeting at Chestnut Park gave the riders the much-needed morale boost as they get ready for the next round of the South African Nationals on September 18 at the same venue.

The 2021 South African National Motocross Championship is proudly presented by Motorsport South Africa in partnership with Cannabis Energy Drink, TRP Distributors, Prepsol, Bridgestone, Thor, Gaerne, FMF, Pro Taper, 100%, Fly Racing, Ogio, Bandit Graffix and the Race Shop.