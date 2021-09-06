Zimbabwe: Four Battle for Zanu-PF Mash East Youth League Chair

6 September 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

THE battle for the Mashonaland East youth league chairmanship has intensified after Mutoko businessman Isaac Tasikani expressed interest in the highly influential post.

Tasikani who is currently the Mutoko DDC youth chairman will be locking horns with Batsirai Matiza from Murewa and a Choto from Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe districts.

The youth league provincial chairmanship post will be vacant as incumbent Kelvin Mutsvairo is no longer eligible as he has exceeded the required age of 35.

Mutsvairo, from Seke District, is set to contest for the provincial chairmanship in the main wing which is currently vacant following the death Joel Biggie Matiza.

A group of youths are also reportedly pushing McNorman Chitongo from Wedza District to contest in the youth league elections.

Mutsvairo on Wednesday said he is still the youth league chairman despite his colleagues already campaigning.

"I am still the chairman. For, now let us mobilise more youths to the party so that we get the needed five million votes ahead of 2023. We need to work for the party until the time for internal elections comes," he said.

Mutsvairo was however arrested on Thursday alongside youth league provincial political commissar Lincoln Matare accused of illegally selling residential stands in Melfort.

The Zanu PF party is set to hold provincial elections before its annual conference to be held in Mashonaland Central Province in October.

