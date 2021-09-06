Tunisia: Academics and Intellectuals Affirm Commitment to Freedoms, Democracy and Civil Nature of the State

Tunis/Tunisia — Academics, intellectuals and national personalities affirmed to be "extremely vigilant" to prevent any "return to despotism" or "monopolisation of power" by one party.

They reiterated their commitment to democracy, the civilian nature of the State, freedoms and equality between all citizens.

In an open letter to the national and international public opinion, they welcomed the reopening of the terrorism and corruption files by the President of the Republic. They said they were firmly opposed to any "dialogue" with the corrupt and lawless, refusing "their return to the political scene."

They called on the President of the Republic to prosecute the outlaws and invited friendly countries to support the choices and demands of Tunisians. They also asked "foreign countries" not to interfere in Tunisia's domestic affairs.

They also pointed out that corruption has corroded the political system. The parties and lobbies privilege their own interests at the expense of the interests of the people and the country, "which has slowed down the smooth running of the State apparatus," they indicated.

Besides, the signatories underlined that the House of People's Representatives no longer performs its legislative function. It has become "a battlefield" where all blows are allowed, especially against women.

According to them, the parliament served the interests of its speaker and the agendas of his party, the Ennahda movement, instead of serving the interests of Tunisians.

They recalled that Tunisia has been undergoing a deep crisis for the past 11 years which has affected all areas, pointing to the deterioration of the health and education sectors, the "marginalisation" of the cultural sector and the "infiltration" of the judiciary in order to "serve terrorism" and "cover up for the corrupt," in addition to the control of Ennahdha and its allies of most of the media, with the exception of few journalists who are committed to the profession's code of ethics.