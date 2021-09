Tunis/Tunisia — The number of COVID-19 patients has dropped in the Tozeur hospitals, local health director Foued Barani said Friday.

20 patients are currently hospitalised in the region's COVID-19 wards, including 4 in intensive care units, the official specified.

Tozeur also logged 1 more fatality and 44 infections from 152 tests, taking the region's caseload to 15,046, including 14,760 recoveries and 271 deaths.