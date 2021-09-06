Tunisia: MPs Call for Lifting Travel Bans and House Arrest

Tunis/Tunisia — Twenty MPs belonging for the most part to the Ennahdha and Qalb Tounes blocs, called on the President of the Republic to set a deadline for the period of the exceptional measures announced on July 25 and to commit to restoring democratic life in the country.

They also called, in a statement issued on Friday, for the immediate lifting of travel bans and house arrest, which they described as illegal and abusive, denouncing the appearance of civilians before military courts.

The signatories, who say they understand the protest movements that had taken place on July 25 and which, they consider, can be explained by the situation in the country and the poor performance of the governments that have succeeded since 2011, do not accept, however, the transition to a monopoly of power, according to the statement.

The MPs criticised the statements of the President of the Republic in which he had described the parliament as a "danger," which they said was a violation of the democratic rules that are the basis for good governance.

The travel ban, house arrest and legal proceedings decided against MPs, lawyers, judges, businessmen and officials, infringe on fundamental freedoms and the country's reputation and violate the laws and international conventions ratified by Tunisia, the same source said.

The deputies called in this regard, for the respect of the independence of justice, insisting on the right of all to a fair trial far from defamation campaigns.

In another connection, the signatories called for the amendment of the parliament's rules of procedure, taking into account the political situation in the country. The aim is to allow the parliamentary institution to assume its role in this difficult situation the country is going through.

The statement was signed by Oussama Khlifi, Samira Chaouachi, Rafik Amara of Qalb Touès, Iyadh Loumi (out of group) and Sami Abdelal (Reform group).

A dozen deputies from the Ennahdha group signed the document, namely, Said Ferjani, Nouredine Bhiri, Belgacem Hassan, Zeineb Braham, Faiza Bouhlel, Bechr Chebbi, Moussa Ben Ahmed, Mohamed Goumani, Béchir Khelifi, Sahbi Atig, Samira Samii, Belgacem Daraji, Tawfik Zairi, Kenza Ajala and Farida Labidi.