Tunisia: Conect Calls for New Economic Pact to Review State's Role

3 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian Confederation of Citizen Enterprises (CONECT) called on Friday for a new economic pact to review the role of the State, guarantor of entrepreneurial freedom and all rights of economic operators, so as to win the war against all forms of monopoly, speculation and corruption.

CONECT commended in a statement the reform efforts to counter all types of monopoly, speculation and corruption, saying that this battle, waged within the framework of the state of exception, is undoubtedly decisive for overcoming the crisis.

"Nevertheless, it should not have a negative impact on economic actors, notably by restricting their freedom of movement, because there can be no hope of progress without respect for regulatory measures and the fundamentals of the rule of law and institutions," CONECT points out.

Besides, the organisation called for the acceleration of the preparation of the 2021 Supplementary Finance Law and the 2022 Finance Law in view of the utmost importance of visibility for all economic actors and national and international investors.

It also expressed its satisfaction at the considerable efforts exerted in the COVID-19 jab drive, which would augur well for the improvement of health conditions in the country.

