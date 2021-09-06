Angola/Libya: Football - Libya National Team Already in Luanda

4 September 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Libyan national football team arrived today (Saturday) in Luanda, ahead of Tuesday's 8 p.m. match against Angola, for the second round of group F of the qualifying round for the Qatar'2022 World Cup.

With a 65-strong delegation, the Libyans visited this morning the 11 de Novembro stadium, venue for the match.

The reconnaissance training session will only take place on Sunday.

All in all, it will be the third match between the two, the first time was on 28 January 2001, at the Cidadela stadium, where the Palancas Negras won 3-1.

The second, on 28 June of the same year, at the 11 June Stadium in Tripoli, ended in a one-goal draw. Both matches were qualifying matches for the 2002 World Cup, in Japan and South Korea.

In the opening match of Qatar'2022, last Wednesday, Angola lost to Egypt (0-1), whilst the Libyans beat the Gabonese (2-1).

As a result, Libya lead the league table with 3 points, followed by Egypt with the same score. Without points come Angola and Gabon, in third and fourth position respectively.

