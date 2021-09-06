Liberia: President Weah Receives Letters of Credence From New Swedish Ambassador

The President of Liberia, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, has received letters of credence from the new Swedish Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Liberia, Ambassador Urban Sjöström, assuring him of Liberian Government's cooperation and support during his tour of duty here.

Receiving the letters of credence on Friday, September 3, 2021, Pres. Weah recounted fond memories of the long standing relationship between Liberia and Sweden, which he said gained traction as a result of the establishment of the Joint Venture Company in 1953, bringing into existence the Liberia-American Swedish Mining Company (LAMCO) located in the mining town of Yekepa, Nimba County.

"This cooperation saw both countries exchanging diplomatic representatives at ambassadorial level in 1959, and signing the agreement on the avoidance of double taxation; followed by the conclusion of air services agreement in 1960," the Liberian Chief Executive said.

He further recounted that a Technical Cooperation Agreement was also signed between both countries in 1962, which led to the establishment of the famous Vocational Training Center in Yekepa, Nimba County, producing many middle level skilled Liberian technicians in the 1960s and 1970s.

President Weah commended Sweden for working closely with Liberia in its accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO), an important prerequisite for strengthening developmental efforts.

"My Government is committed to ensuring peace and security for all, including protecting and promoting women's rights, press freedom and freedom of expression," Dr. Weah noted, extending warm greetings to His Majesty, Carl Gustaf XVI, King of Sweden.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Presenting his Letters of Credence to President Weah, Amb. Urban Sjöström said Sweden and Liberia enjoy excellent and long-standing bilateral relations based on genuine friendship and mutual understanding as well as common views on many international issues, democracy and human rights.

Amb. Urban Sjöström said Sweden and Liberia jointly share the commitment on the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"We congratulate your administration for the adoption of the Pro-Poor Agenda for Development and Prosperity (PAPD) and strongly support the robust implementation of the program since it will enhance the standard of living and improve investment and trade," the Swedish Ambassador asserted.

He hailed President Weah, Liberia's Feminist in Chief, for championing gender equality saying, "Women rights are fundamental to sustainable peace and development."

"We strongly welcome Liberia's gender responsive budgeting policy as well as its commitment to a National Gender Policy."

The ceremony was also attended by Liberia's Foreign Minister, Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah and the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Nathaniel Farlo McGill.