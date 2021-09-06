Namibia: Burglars Shoot Chinese Businessman in Zambezi Shop

5 September 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Priscilla Mukokobi

Two Chinese businessmen sustained serious head injuries after three unknown men allegedly broke into their shop at Katima Mulilo in the early hours of Saturday.

According to police deputy commissioner Evans Simasiku, one victim, identified as Duo Yunsting (60), was shot in the head, while another, Duo Yinhai (50), was beaten with a pistol.

Its alleged that the three unknown males were demanding money, but they fled the scene with nothing.

"We arrived late at the scene, therefore we couldn't catch any of the men," Simasiku said.

The two victims were taken to a hospital at Katima Mulilo before one was airlifted to Windhoek for further treatment.

An investigation into the matter continues.

