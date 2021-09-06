Namibia: Traditional Court Fines Eight Over Student's Death

THE Hambukushe Traditional Court on Friday ordered eight people to pay an amount of N$22 000 each over the death of University of Namibia (Unam) student Mukuve Kanyanga, whose body was found floating in the Kavango River three months ago.

The accused were found guilty after their second appearance at the Mukwe Tribal Hall, where they admitted to being involved in the death of the first-year student at Unam's Rundu campus.

The eight include the owner of the shebeen where the late Kanyanga allegedly went to buy beer on the day of his disappearance, bartender Monica Sinkanda, Godfred Ndumba, Andreas Katura, Frinces Basco, Simeon Dimbu and Deon Simeon.

Chief Erwin Mbambo of the Hambukushu Traditional Authority found the accused guilty of being involved in Kanyanga's disappearance and death, and ordered each to pay N$22 000 or 15 head of cattle.

According to the police, Kanyanga's body was found floating in Kavango River on 25 June at Kapako village in the Kavango East region, in the Mukwe constituency, after he went missing on 18 June this year.

It is alleged that the deceased went missing when he and his friends travelled to Mamono village to attend a family's member memorial service.

The deceased was allegedly given N$200 by his friends to buy beer at a nearby shebeen.

Upon his return his friends asked him for change, which he did not have.

Kanyanga then allegedly ran away.

His sister, Michaella Kalyangu says the family decided to take the matter to the traditional court and roped in the service of a private detective, because the police were reluctant to solve the case.

She says the police has thus far only taken the statements of those who had contact with her brother before his disappearance.

"They only visited us twice ever since my brother's death, requesting us to provide them with the necessary information, and it has now been two or three months since his death. We just want justice for my brother's death," Kalyangu says.

After Kanyanga's discovery, community members protested against sheeben owners allegedly killing people and harvesting their private parts for muti to boost their businesses.

An autopsy revealed that the deceased did not drown, but was strangled and thrown into the river.

Private detective Erwin Kapinga of MKprivate investigators says he was approached by Kanyanga's family to look into his death and claims it was orchestrated by a sheeben owner and his accomplices.

He confirmed the suspicion that muti killings take place in the region.

Deputy commissioner Bonifasius Kanyetu of the police says they are currently collecting cellphone records as evidence before the case goes to court for criminal proceedings.