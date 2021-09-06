South Africa: Benni Mccarthy's Amazulu Warriors Will Fight an Unfamiliar Battle This Season

analysis

KwaZulu-Natal's AmaZulu overachieved last season. This season, they are fighting on unfamiliar terrain, including the CAF Champions League. They will have to dig deep to match the success of the previous campaign.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

AmaZulu, who had an outstanding 2020/21 season, have so far failed to carry the electric form that saw them finish runners-up to Mamelodi Sundowns into the new season.

Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy, who took over the reins from Ayanda Dlamini halfway through last season, helped the club break a number of personal records as they made a genuine charge for the title before Masandawana pressed down on the accelerator à la vintage Lewis Hamilton.

The former Porto goal poacher led the side to their highest points haul in the Premiership, and as a result, their highest finish in the top flight. He also oversaw a 16-game unbeaten run in the league.

This season, Usuthu have so far struggled to replicate those formidable displays.

In their first three games of this season, McCarthy's men are winless and have scored just once.

They lost 2-1 to Cape Town City in the MTN8 quarterfinals. They were then vanquished 1-0 by Sundowns...