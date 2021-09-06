South Africa: Finding Solutions to Complex Challenges. for Good.

analysis

We inhabit a global context characterised more sharply than ever before by unpredictability, the proliferation of risk, the emergence of complex problems, and the unreliability of social institutions to regulate our world sufficiently. We can predict the future challenges of the 21st Century, and we know that they will be immense.

It's been more than a year since the Covid-19 pandemic irrevocably changed the way we live, work, engage, and teach. Amidst this new reality, structural, political and socio-economic challenges persist in South Africa - load-shedding remains a way of life, infrastructural deterioration threatens development, we are plagued by crime and violence, inequality and poverty malign the most vulnerable in society, climate change is wreaking havoc in many countries, and Covid-19 threatens the public health sector and people's employment, prospects, and wellbeing.

Yet the current zeitgeist also presents opportunities, and the time is now ripe to galvanise our collective strengths towards addressing complex challenges, and to finding long-lasting solutions that will benefit generations to come. Some of these issues, and potential solutions, are featured in the current edition of Curios.ty included in this week's edition of the Daily Maverick.

Research-intensive universities play a key role in generating, sharing and disseminating...