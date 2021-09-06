Namibia: 51-Year-Old Man Dies in a Car Accident Along the Trans-Caprivi Highway

A man (51) died on the spot after a vehicle he was travelling in with other passengers was involved in an accident at Kayengona village in the Kavango East region on Friday evening.

The Kavango East regional crime investigation coordinator, deputy commissioner Bonifasius Kanyetu, confirmed the accident. He said the accident happened around 19h00 at Kayengona village, about 27 kilometres east of Rundu along the Trans-Caprivi highway.

Kanyetu said the driver of a Toyota bakkie, who was travelling in the eastern direction, tried to overtake a Toyota Passo that was in front of him and collided with another Toyota bakkie that was travelling in the opposite direction.

He said one of the vehicles then crashed into the Toyota Passo causing damage to all vehicles.

"One of the passengers, who was behind the bakkie with the others, died on the spot while the others were seriously injured and were taken to the Rundu State Hospital," said Kanyetu.

He added that the driver of the bakkie that was travelling in the eastern direction was alone, and he was also seriously injured, while the driver of the other bakkie did not sustain any injuries.

However, the driver of the Toyota Passo fled the accident scene.

The deceased has been identified as Markus Ihemba, a resident of Shighuru village in the Mukwe constituency. His next of kin have been informed.

A case of culpable homicide and reckless driving has been opened against one of the drivers.