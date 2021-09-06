Africa: Benin - Dussuyer Wants to Keep First Place in Group J

5 September 2021
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Benin faces the Democratic Republic of Congo on Monday, September 6, 2021 for Group J match day 2 of the FIFA World Cup, Qatar 2022 ™ qualifiers.

Winning 1-0 at Madagascar on the first match day motivates the Squirrels coach Michel Dussuyer, as he eyes another win that will keep Benin on top of Group J.

Dussuyer feels totally satisfied with Benin performance but still so determined. "It's nice to take the three points in Madagascar. It was a good performance but it is not the end. It allowed us to have three points on the record, but we will still need more", he said.

Having this said, Dussuyer added he is obliged not to be satisfied with victory against Madagascar, and to do all what it takes to keep first place in the group. For the Squirrels coach, he expects a tough test against DR Congo.

"We have the objective of taking maximum points. That would boast our chances in this qualification race. We know DR Congo has talented players. This is a totally different opponent and we have to react," added Dussuyer.

Benin leads Group J with three points, two more than Tanzania and DR Congo in second and third places with one point each. Madagascar trails pointless.

Benin faces DR Congo on Monday, September 6 at the Stade de l'Amitié in Cotonou. Tanzania will host Madagascar on September 7, 2021 at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

