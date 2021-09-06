Africa: Preventing Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa Is Possible - Look No Further Than the State Response to the July Unrest

opinion

Eighteen suspected instigators have so far been arrested and charged for inciting the July public violence on social media. In contrast, well-known individuals and groups have on multiple occasions used social media and other forums to mobilise xenophobic attacks on foreign nationals. They were never arrested or held accountable for their actions.

Xenophobic violence (or violence against non-citizens and other outsiders) has become a regular and increasingly unremarkable feature in democratic South Africa. Foreign nationals are routinely attacked in their residences, workplaces, business premises, private and public transport, or when just walking on the streets.

Xenowatch (a project monitoring xenophobic discrimination in South Africa) indicates that incidents of xenophobic violence have been recorded across the country every year since 1994. They peaked in 2008 when at least 150 incidents were recorded. Between 2008 and 2021, there has been an average of 57 incidents a year. In 2021, 43 violent incidents have thus far been recorded. Due to underreporting, the numbers are likely to be higher.

This violence is characterised by gruesome murders, assaults, injuries, mass displacement, looting and destruction of businesses and livelihood assets (statistics and detailed information on the violence are available here).

That this violence continues unabated is...