Liberia: U.S. Deputy Chief of Mission Promises Stronger Tie With the Ministry of National Defense

The new Deputy Chief of Mission at the United States Embassy near Monrovia, Joel Maybury, has assured the Minister of National Defense, Daniel D. Ziankahn, of a harmonious working relationship during his tenure as Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy.

The US Deputy Chief of Mission further applauded the Minister for his level of innovation and creativities in getting the Ministry of National Defense and the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) to where it is today, especially the AFL as a "Force for Good" as well as making the AFL apolitical.

He also promised the US fullest cooperation and collaboration in achieving the Minister's dreams and aspirations for the Ministry of National Defense and the AFL within the next five years.

He made these remarks at the Barclay Training Center on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, when he paid a courtesy visit on the Minister of National Defense.

In response, the Minister of National Defense, Daniel D. Ziankahn thanked the US Government for its many supports to the Ministry and the AFL over the years. Minister Ziankahn believes that the United States support to Liberia over the years is a sign of a strong bilateral relations subsisting between the two countries.

The Defense Boss outlined his priorities such as the provision of logistics for AFL, renovation of some of the barracks, recruiting and improving the welfare of the men and women in arms, strengthening security to security cooperation and collaboration within the Mano River Union Basin, and promoting peace and security in the ECOWAS region.

The Minister further stated that he looks forward to working with the US Government, especially the Michigan National Guard, which has been very instrumental over the years in building the capacity of personnel of the Liberian National Coast Guard.