South Africa: Ramaphosa's Economic Overview to ANC Lekgotla a Mishmash of Stale Buzzwords and Unrealistic Goals

analysis

President Cyril Ramaphosa outlined a rough draft for 'economic reconstruction and recovery' in a political overview presented to an ANC lekgotla. It is a mishmash of stale buzzwords and unrealistic goals, which admits that people are losing trust in the government.

ANC policy documents, proposals and outlines are becoming increasingly threadbare, repetitive and disconnected from the awful realities that are in many cases the governing party's own creation.

So it is with the economic policies mooted in the political overview the president presented to the National Executive Committee's lekgotla, which winds up on Monday.

Under the heading "Economic Construction and Recovery", the document notes that because of the economic damage wreaked by the pandemic: "In several advanced economies, there has been a shift from a conservative, neo- liberal approach towards the encouragement of fiscal spending, alongside a move from debt fears to a preference for overheating."

This is certainly true, with an emphasis on the adjective "advanced". Such economies can generally afford to take this approach because they are advanced, affluent, industrialised or what have you. They typically (though not in all cases) have investment-grade credit ratings, which reduce borrowing costs.

Their workforces tend to be well-educated and highly skilled,...