Namibia: Eagles Continue to Soar

THE Namibian Eagles continued their good form of late when they beat the Free State Knights by 60 runs at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

Fresh from their home series victory over the Momentum Multiply Titans, the Eagles started their Free State tour with a convincing victory against a strong Knights side that included national players like Farhaan Behardien, Pite van Biljon and Mangaliso Mosehle, former national player Rilee Rossouw and several upcoming prospects.

The Eagles piled on the runs from the start and went on to post their biggest total in recent matches of 192 for four wickets off their 20 overs.

Zane Green led the charge, putting on 31 for the first wicket with Stephan Baard who went for 14, and then dominating a second wicket partnership of 44 with Craig Williams, who contributed only four runs before he was dismissed.

Gerhard Erasmus joined Green and put on 77 runs for the third wicket before Erasmus was dismissed for 40 off 25 balls (3x6, 1x4).

Green seemed set to reach his century, but was unfortunately run out on 95 which came off 48 balls and included five sixes and 11 fours.

Nicol Loftie-Eaton added 10 and Pikky Ya France six not out as Namibia reached a big total of 192 for four wickets.

For the Knights, Mbulelo Budaza took one wicket for 30 runs, and Michael Bondisio (1/30).

The Knights got off to a solid start with Raynard van Tonder and Patrick Kruger putting on 57 for the first wicket, but two wickets in five balls halted their charge.

Bernard Scholtz dismissed Kruger for 23 off 22 balls, while Karl Birkenstock dismissed Rilee Rossouw for a golden duck.

Scholtz also dismissed Pite van Biljon for seven, while any hopes of a Knights comeback were thwarted by Karl Birkenstock who took two wickets in three balls, dismissing Behardien for five and Van Tonder for a top score of 48 off 42 balls (4x4).

Patrick Botha and Mosehle put on 32 runs for the sixth wicket before Mosehle was run out by Jan Frylinck for 23 off 20 balls.

Botha remained not out on 15 and Gregory Mohlokwana not out on seven, as the Knights could only reach 132/6.

Birkenstock was Namibia's top bowler, taking three wickets for 21 runs, while Scholtz took 2/31.

The Namibian Eagles are using the Knights series as part of their preparations for the T20 World Cup which will be held in UAE and Oman in October.

They will play a total of five T20 matches against the Knights.