Namibia/Togo: Kambindu Leads Warriors to Victory Over Togo

ELMO Kambindu scored a 54th minute overhead goal to give the Tafel Lager Brave Warriors a priceless 1-0 win over Togo in their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier on Sunday at the Kégué Stadium in Lome, Togo.

Fresh from a 1-1 draw with Congo in Soweto on Thursday, the Namibians faced a tough away game against the Sparrow Hawks of Togo with three points on the line.

After a promising opening, captain Peter Shalulile was unlucky not to score from a tight angle and then had a one-on-one with the goalkeeper but saw his shot blocked away from danger as the Tafel Lager Brave Warriors pilled on the pressure.

After the half time break, the breakthrough came on 54 minutes as Elmo Kambindu connected well with a flick-on from the imposing Charles Hambira, from a Deon Hotto free-kick.

Absalom Iimbondi could have made it two goals to the good but agonisingly saw his fine finish kiss the far upright as he was put through by Hotto.

Togo had their chances too but the the rearguard of Hambira, Ananias Gebhardt, Ivan Kamberipa and Riaan Hanamub, assisted by their hardworking teammates stood firm.

Goalkeeper Loydt Kazapua also had a blinder as he kept his side in the game early on with a fine double save from close range on 15 minutes. He continued to pull off some memorable saves throughout, especially at the end as Togo searched for an equaliser that never came.

Namibia are now top of Group H on four points, one ahead of Senegal who visit Congo on Tuesday.

The fast-tracked qualifiers due to Covid-19 will resume again in October as the Tafel Lager Brave Warriors visit group favorites Senegal, on 6 October and host them in Soweto on 10 October 2021.

Tafel Lager Brave Warriors vs Togo: Lodyt Kazapua, Riaan Hanamub, Ivan Kamberipa, Gebhardt Ananias, Denzil Haoseb, Charles Hambira, Deon Hotto, Absalom Iimbondi, Wesley Katjiteo, Elmo Kambindu and Peter Shalulile. - nfa.org.na